Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film

Adele has truly treated her fans with a surprise as she confirmed extending her hit Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Easy On Me singer, 34, announced the news on Saturday. The Hello singer was set to conclude her residency in Vegas this weekend, but has now revealed she will be returning in June.

Adele’s latest announcement came shortly after she admitted that she wanted to quit performing forever following the residency postponement controversy.

The Rolling in the Deep crooner took to the stage on March 25 and announced the surprise and teased she will be filming her concerts for those who are unable to travel to see her.

In a video shared on Twitter, Adele said, "Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it's not enough,” and added, “So I am coming back."

“I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it. And I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this can. And then I’ll be back from the summer. Back in August until the end of fall,” she said.

Adele's announcement comes after she revealed she almost quit performing after her Las Vegas residency was postponed the very last minute in January 2022.

Addressing the controversy, Adele told her audience on Friday, "I am sure you heard it got off to a very rocky start. A year and a half ago I had the audacity to stand up for myself and know something was not right for me. And it was crazy.

"I let a lot of people down, but had I let myself down I probably would have never seen you again.

"This has been a real highlight of my life for four months. So I am really glad you are here."