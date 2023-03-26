 
world
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

A man reciting the Holy Quran as others gather to have their iftar meal on the first day of Ramadan at Prince Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh on June 29, 2014. — Reuters
A man reciting the Holy Quran as others gather to have their iftar meal on the first day of Ramadan at Prince Turki bin Abdullah mosque in Riyadh on June 29, 2014. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia on Sunday strongly condemned the abhorrent act of the desecration of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan by an extremist group in Denmark in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom stresses the need to consolidate the values of dialogue, tolerance and respect, and reject everything that would spread hatred, extremism and exclusion.

Earlier, notorious anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan, a Danish-Swedish dual national, first burnt a copy of the holy book near a mosque in the Danish capital and then a second copy outside the Turkish embassy on January 27.

Strongly condemning the senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark, Pakistan had urged the international community to take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said, “This repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence.”

“We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts,” she had added.

The spokesperson also called into question the legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity.

At a time when there was an increasing need for inter-faith harmony and mutual respect for peaceful coexistence, the international community could not turn a blind eye to these hatemongers, she had added.

More From World:

People flock to Gandhara art exhibition in China

People flock to Gandhara art exhibition in China

India summons Canada high commissioner, concerned over Sikh protesters

India summons Canada high commissioner, concerned over Sikh protesters
Putin says Moscow to place nuclear weapons in Belarus, US reacts cautiously

Putin says Moscow to place nuclear weapons in Belarus, US reacts cautiously
Mexican comic Xavier López Chabelo dies at 88

Mexican comic Xavier López Chabelo dies at 88
Attention pilgrims: You have one chance to perform Umrah in Ramadan!

Attention pilgrims: You have one chance to perform Umrah in Ramadan!
New violent clashes rock France in water protest

New violent clashes rock France in water protest
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 23 in Mississippi

‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 23 in Mississippi
Trump to rally at site of deadly anti-government siege in Texas

Trump to rally at site of deadly anti-government siege in Texas
Disqualified because PM is scared of my next speech: Rahul Gandhi

Disqualified because PM is scared of my next speech: Rahul Gandhi
California farmers flood their fields in order to save them

California farmers flood their fields in order to save them
1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest

1,500 people flee as major fire in Spain engulfs 3,000 hectares of forest
British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again

British Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis makes history again