Sunday Mar 26 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trapped', claims royal expert

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who signed a lucrative deal with the streaming service months after relocating to the US, were reportedly left "trapped" by their reported deal.

The new photos from behind the scenes of filming for hit royal drama "The Crown" show The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trapped by Netflix 'golden handcuffs', according to a royal expert. 

New photos taken on the set of The Crown show a replica of a wrecked Mercedes, suggest that the new season might include controversial scenes leading right up until the very moment when Princess Diana was killed in a car accident.

Writing for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser said: "Unfortunately, the very same company that looks like it might be about to exploit and commercialise Diana’s death is the very same one with whom Harry and Meghan have gotten into bed in a reported $140 million-ish deal.

"What that shot of the Mercedes highlights is the degree to which the Sussexes have gotten themselves trapped with the most golden of handcuffs – but handcuffs nonetheless.

"Yes, Harry has previously defended The Crown. But will he feel the same way once it’s his mum’s haunted last moments being splashed all over screens?"

