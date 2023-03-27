 
pakistan
Monday Mar 27 2023
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Weather update: Karachi to witness rain on March 29-30

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Monday Mar 27, 2023

A motorcyclist on the way under cover of a plastic sheet during rain at Murree Road. — APP/File
A motorcyclist on the way under cover of a plastic sheet during rain at Murree Road. — APP/File 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Monday more rain and thunderstorm with occasional gaps in different parts of the country from March 28 to 31. 

According to the Met Office, rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Sindh including Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad on March 29 to 30. 

Meanwhile, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan are also expected to witness rain on March 29 to 30. 

"Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Ketch from March 28 to 31," said the Met department's weather advisory. 

Meanwhile, rain with moderate to isolated heavy falls with hailstorms is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Punjab on March 31. 

The Met Office also forecast another westerly wave to enter the western and upper parts of the country on April 1 which is likely to persist over KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and GB till April 4. 

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court takes up PTI plea on KP, Punjab polls

Supreme Court takes up PTI plea on KP, Punjab polls
Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders summoned by CTD today

Imran Khan, 17 other PTI leaders summoned by CTD today
Imran Khan was offered elections 'on a plate': Irfan Siddiqui

Imran Khan was offered elections 'on a plate': Irfan Siddiqui

IHC grants Imran Khan interim bail in seven cases

IHC grants Imran Khan interim bail in seven cases
Pemra bars coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad for today

Pemra bars coverage of rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad for today
Imran Khan doesn’t want elections but selection again: information minister

Imran Khan doesn’t want elections but selection again: information minister
Elderly, differently-abled, women should also get free flour bags: PM

Elderly, differently-abled, women should also get free flour bags: PM
Sikhs in Peshawar serve iftar to fasting Muslims in Ramadan

Sikhs in Peshawar serve iftar to fasting Muslims in Ramadan
No way except implementation of Constitution: Fawad on curbing ongoing political crisis

No way except implementation of Constitution: Fawad on curbing ongoing political crisis
Will Imran Khan accept results if PML-N wins Punjab elections? asks Maryam Nawaz

Will Imran Khan accept results if PML-N wins Punjab elections? asks Maryam Nawaz
President Alvi confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on IDC CEO Dr Rizwan Uppal

President Alvi confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on IDC CEO Dr Rizwan Uppal
WATCH: Key PTI leaders quit Minar-e-Pakistan rally amid Imran Khan's address

WATCH: Key PTI leaders quit Minar-e-Pakistan rally amid Imran Khan's address