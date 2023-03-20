Light rain, dust storm hit Karachi

Rain falls in Karachi on March 20, in this still taken from a video. Twitter/ @WaqasHLashari

Days before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, different parts of Karachi on Monday night received rain coupled with a dust storm under the influence of a strong westerly system.



Earlier today, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecasted more rain coupled with thunderstorms in the port city and other parts of the country from Tuesday (tomorrow) till Friday.

As per the details, various areas of the metropolis, including Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Rashid Minhas Road and Malir reported rain accompanied by gusty winds.

Strong winds were blowing in the city from the northeast at 32 kilometres per hour, the met office added. A weatherman forecasted intermittent light rain in the city tonight.

According to a statement issued by the Met Office, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan on Tuesday and will grip most parts of the country till Wednesday.



It said that scattered rain-wind-dust and thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu from March 21 to 23.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are expected in various parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Kalat, Gwadar, Lasbella and Makran coast from tomorrow evening to March 24.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain-wind and thundershowers with scattered heavy falls (isolated hailstorms) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Mohmand, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan during the period.

In Kashmir, widespread rain-wind and thunderstorms with scattered heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in different areas, including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur. In Gilgit-Baltistan, isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected at Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar during the period.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread rain-wind and thundershowers with scattered heavy falls and isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Okara and Kasur from March 21 to 24.

According to the PMD, the possible impacts of this weather system will include strong winds and hailstorms that may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the country.

Heavy rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi, Turbat, Awaran, Panjgur, Hill torrents of DG Khan on March 22 and 23.

According to the metrological department, landslides may occur in hilly areas of KP, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period while the day temperature is likely to fall significantly during the spell.

The PMD also advised the tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period while all authorities concerned are advised to remain “alert” to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.