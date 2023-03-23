 
pakistan
Karachi receives another spell of rain

Rain in Karachi. — Geo.tv
KARACHI: The metropolis on Thursday received a fresh spell of rain which is expected to continue throughout the day, according to a weather expert.

As per Geo News, MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Jamshed Quarters, Solider Bazar, Azizabad, Baldia, Surjani, Clifton, Defence, Kharadar, Korangi and other areas witnessed rain.

Weather expert Jawwad Memon said that showers with thunderstorms lashed Karachi under the influence of western winds. More clouds are coming towards the city from the Arabian Sea, he shared.

“Rain likely to resume in next two to three hours. There will be more chances of rain in the western and central areas of the city,” said the analyst.

“Clouds will continue to form intermittently throughout the day. There is a possibility of moderate and heavy rain in some places,” said the analyst.

He added that the system will move towards Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow and chances of rain in Sindh will decrease from  Friday.

