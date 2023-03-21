Heavy rain expected in Karachi on March 23

An undated image of men wading through a flooded road in Karachi — Reuters

Karachiites are expected to receive heavy rainfall on March 23 (Thursday) and may experience drizzle and light rain today (Tuesday) due to the formation of thunderous clouds, meteorological analyst Jawad Memon said Tuesday.



Various parts of the city have already been drenched by light rain today.

The analyst further elaborated that thunderous clouds may form due to heat and humidity under the western wind system in the metropolis.

“These thunderous clouds are likely to form in the east, west, and south of the city today,” Memon said.

The weather experts added rain and hail are also expected in Thatta and Badin today under this western wind system.

Another system of westerly winds, as per Memon, will enter Balochistan tomorrow (March 22). The system, he added, will be stronger and capable of spreading further.

The met analyst stated that this system will be supported from the Arabian Sea through moisture under which there may be rain and hailstorm in most areas across Karachi.

He further informed that dusty winds and thundershowers are also likely under the system arriving on March 22 and will remain in effect till March 24.

Memon added that there is a high probability of rain in the metropolitan this Thursday and Friday.