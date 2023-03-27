Nazish Jahangir opens up about her work ethics

Model and actor Nazish Jahangir. — Screengrab/YouTube

With the entertainment industry rife with rumours regarding the work ethic of Inam-e-Mohabbat starlet Nazish Jahangir, the Pakistani model-turned-actor has finally opened up on the matter during a recent interview.



"I have a very simple principle. In any case, I am a principled person. Some people find me ill-mannered. I will only be ill-mannered if you are [ill-mannered] with me. This is my problem," she said on a talk show, 'The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo'.

"You don't bug me and I won't bug you," she explained.

Referring to co-star Fahad Sheikh's recent comments that she is "a difficult person to work with", Jahangir said, "yes, I am. You too".

Speaking on a recent episode of Fahad Mustafa's talk show, Sheikh had passed the remark in response to the question of which of his co-stars he would think four times before working with again. Mustafa gave Sheikh these options: Jahangir, Mashal Khan, and Yashma Gill.

Sheikh was initially reluctant to respond, but then took Jahangir's name, with whom he worked in the drama serial Ghamandi, and said it was because Jahangir is "difficult" to work with.

Elaborating on how she makes people pay up when her payments are delayed, she said she doesn't show up to work if she hasn't been paid. "I don't go to work because I ask for money that is my right. I've worked for it," she said, reiterating that if she is not creating trouble for someone, they should not either.

"If I gave you trouble on dates, then maybe you can create trouble on my cheque, but when I have not, then you can't," she said.

"I don’t give anything for free to anyone. We work hard for it,” she said.

Born and raised in Islamabad, Nazish graduated in fine arts and fashion design before beginning her acting career. She started off with an Anwar Maqsood play in 2015 for which she came to Karachi.

Passionate about theatre since schooling days after starring in theatre production, there was no looking back. Nazish received offers from television and was initially reluctant to try her hand at it but then decided to give it a shot.

Jahangir made her television debut in 2017 with the drama serial Bharosa, followed by Gali Mein Chand Nikla and Khatakaar.