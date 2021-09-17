LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir talks about importance of drama script

Actress Nazish Jahangir has recently talked about the importance of script, saying that before signing any drama, she reads the script of it very carefully.



Nazish, who has been nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley, recently appeared on Nida Yasir’s show along with Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan and talked about the script of the Pakistani dramas.

She said at some places, script of the dramas is not good and now it’s a common phenomenon.

The actress further said before signing any drama, she reads the script of it very carefully. “I prefer reading the script before signing any drama.”

Nazish has been nominated for ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’ for the 20th Lux Style Awards.

