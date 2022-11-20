 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming encounter with Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Fahad Mustafas heartwarming reunion with Ranveer Singh goes viral
Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming reunion with Ranveer Singh goes viral 

Pakistani and Indian celebrities gathered on Saturday night for the achiever's award ceremony in Dubai. The event was held on November 19.

At the event, a camera caught a viral moment from the night, featuring  Fahad Mustafa and Indian actress Ranveer Singh grabbed the attention of the fans.

The host of the Jeeto Pakistan show rushes to Ranveer to warmly shake hands they hugged each other, and also shared a discussion as Ranveer smiles.

Ranveer opted for a red suit. Fahad wore a black suit for the event. 

Also, the video was also reposted by Fahad on his Instagram handle.

WATCH: Fahad Mustafas heartwarming encounter with Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards

In his award acceptance speech, Fahad said "Ranveer Sir, we are your fans. We think in Pakistan that whatever acting has to be done, should be done like yours."

Pakistani stars Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa along with Sajal were present at the reputable ceremony.

More From Showbiz:

Indain actress Tabassum passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest: Report

Indain actress Tabassum passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest: Report
Viral: Sajal Aly warmly hugs Sridevi daughter Janhvi Kapoor at Award ceremony

Viral: Sajal Aly warmly hugs Sridevi daughter Janhvi Kapoor at Award ceremony
Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash

Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash
Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'

Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'
Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'

Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'
Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans
Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8