WATCH: Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming encounter with Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards

Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming reunion with Ranveer Singh goes viral

Pakistani and Indian celebrities gathered on Saturday night for the achiever's award ceremony in Dubai. The event was held on November 19.

At the event, a camera caught a viral moment from the night, featuring Fahad Mustafa and Indian actress Ranveer Singh grabbed the attention of the fans.

The host of the Jeeto Pakistan show rushes to Ranveer to warmly shake hands they hugged each other, and also shared a discussion as Ranveer smiles.

Ranveer opted for a red suit. Fahad wore a black suit for the event.

Also, the video was also reposted by Fahad on his Instagram handle.

In his award acceptance speech, Fahad said "Ranveer Sir, we are your fans. We think in Pakistan that whatever acting has to be done, should be done like yours."

Pakistani stars Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa along with Sajal were present at the reputable ceremony.