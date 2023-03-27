 
Ben Affleck quips why he doesn't want to be pictured with Chris Hemsworth

Ben Affleck has recently elaborated on why he never wants to be seen with Chris Hemsworth.

In a new interview with Insider, The Town star discussed about his plans to visit Australia but he quipped he doesn’t want to be photographed with Chris unlike his best pal Matt Damon.

“Matt's basically, as far as I can tell, an honourary citizen he is there so much – he's friends with Chris Hemsworth,” stated the 50-year-old.

Ben jokingly said, “I think that shows enormous character of Matt to be friends with a guy that much younger and better looking than him.”

“Good in practice – but I don't want to sit next to Chris Hemsworth in photographs so I applaud Matt,” mentioned the Argo actor.

However, Ben added, “I'd love to come. I'm hoping one day Chris will invite me to come down and stay at his place, as long as I don't have to take any shirtless pictures next to him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ben will be seen with Matt in their upcoming movie, AIR, slated to release on April 5.

