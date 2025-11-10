Jennifer Aniston's beau Jim Curtis shares his advice for falling in love

Jim Curtis shares his secret to real love

Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is sharing some words of wisdom about love.

Curtis, 50, who works as a hypnotherapist and life coach, posted an Instagram video on Sunday addressing a fan’s question, “Hey Jim, how do I stop falling in love with the idea of someone?”

With a knowing smile, Curtis explained how the mind can blur the line between fantasy and reality.

“The subconscious doesn’t know the difference between the two,” he said. “So when you fantasize about a future that doesn’t exist, you make it feel real. That’s manifestation. But if you’re already imagining marriage and kids before really knowing the person, you’re falling for something that isn’t real.”

The author continued, "Stay in the present. Don’t rush into the future until it actually happens."

Curtis and Aniston, 56, went public last week when she posted a black-and-white photo of the two embracing to celebrate his birthday. Curtis also shared some affectionate photos from the celebration soon after.

Aniston, previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, was first linked to Curtis over the summer after the two were spotted vacationing together in Mallorca, Spain. Most recently, he joined her at the season three premiere of her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.