Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th ends with police warnings

Kris Jenner's lavish birthday party brings cops to Jeff Bezos' mansion

Kris Jenner turned 70 in style!

The reality TV star's birthday party was as glamourous and chaotic as expected from Kardashians, but ending with police warnings.

Hosted by Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez at their $165 million Beverly Hills mansion, Kris' James Bond-themed party was attended by around 300 A-list guests.

Now, Radar Online reported that the music at the party was "so loud" it shook the neighbourhood. Police reportedly arrived several times, issuing warnings after complaints from residents that the party continued past Beverly Hill's 10pm noise curfew.

Notably, authorities also discovered oversized decorative hedges blocking the streets, which required permit but the hosts didn't have one. However, officers ordered them to be taken down "just as dozens of celebs were leaving the party."

An insider told the outlet, "It was just all about celebrating Kris. And it was everything you'd expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night."

It is pertinent to mention that Kris Jenner have been longtime friends with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.