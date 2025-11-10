Pete Davidson gives update on his tattoo removal process

Pete Davidson shares how far he's on his tattoo removal process

Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live alum has given update on his tattoo removal journey.

In an interview with People Magazine, Pete shared, "I'm almost done with my arms now. I did my hands and neck first."

Adding, "I did it in the order of what is most visible."

"My goal is to be able to wear a T-shirt and not see anything there by the end of this year," he noted.

Pete went on to share, "I would say there's like 65, 70% of the tattoos left, and some of them are faded or whatever."

He jokingly noted, "It has been a hot topic."

Pete Davidson, who body art collection was around 200 pieces of ink at one time, began his tattoo-removal journey in 2020.

The comedian is also set to become first time dad soon. He and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced their pregnancy in July 2025.