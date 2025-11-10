Kris Jenner rings in 70 with James Bond-themed bash at Bezos' mansion

Kris Jenner celebrates 70th birthday with Bond-themed party

Kris Jenner marked her milestone 70th birthday with a glamorous James Bond–themed bash attended by her famous family and some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The star-studded celebration, planned by Mindy Weiss, took place on Saturday at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion, with Bruno Mars taking the stage to perform, per TMZ.

Guests included Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel and Mark Zuckerberg. It also turned into a date night for celebrity couples like Adele and Rich Paul, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Kris’ family stepped out in full force, including daughters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie joined by Travis Barker, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Kris’ longtime partner Corey Gamble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton Updates (@parishupdates) Kris, whose actual birthday was earlier in the week, on November 5, stunned in a strapless red gown with a dramatic train, sheer black gloves, and diamond earrings.

“Kris looked incredible. Total Old Hollywood glam,” a source told People. “Everyone was talking about how amazing she looked.”

The event was notably private, with no TV cameras rolling for The Kardashians. “It was all about celebrating Kris,” the insider added. “It was over-the-top, elegant, and full of love. She clearly had the best night of her life.”

Earlier this month, sources revealed her children had been secretly planning the celebration for months. “Kris was so excited to turn 70,” said one insider. “And honestly, you’d never guess she is.”