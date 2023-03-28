 
Pakistan detects 50 new COVID-19 cases

By
APP

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

A man receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021. — Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's health authorities said Tuesday that 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the positivity ratio of cases was 1.77% while 23 patients were reported to be in critical condition.

There was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours while 2,818 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 421 tests were carried out in Lahore out of which, eight were confirmed with a ratio of 1.90%, while 234 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which eight cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 3.42%. Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, five cases were confirmed from 295 tests with a ratio of 1.69%.

Abdul Qadir Patel, the minister for national health services, regulations, and coordination, said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of the virus.

He added that a surveillance system was installed at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He added 90% of the country’s population has received vaccination against COVID-19.

“An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister said.

He added that the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

Patel said that in case of any untoward situation, the healthcare system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in Pakistan.

