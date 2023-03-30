 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Prince Harry wants to ‘crash’ the monarchy and ‘take over’ with Meghan Markle

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Royal commentator Angela Levin claimed that Prince Harry is sent to the UK by his wife Meghan Markle in a bid to thrash the royals.

The journalist, who has written three books on the royals, spoke of the arrival of Duke of Sussex at London’s High Court at the start of the privacy case he and others, including Sir Elton John, have brought against Associated Newspapers.

In an interview with GB News, Levin claimed that Harry “wants to crash the monarchy” and “take over with Meghan” which would ultimately make his wife the “in-charge.”

Levin then proposed another reason for the Duke’s London visit, “Meghan has sent him over, because he wouldn’t do anything that she wouldn’t agree to, to see whether he would be allowed back in America because of the drugs.”

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is assumed to have landed him in hot water with the US security. The Prince may lose his rights to live in the US due to his past drug usage, a legal expert told Page Six.

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he “drank heavily,” used cocaine and smoked pot throughout his life. He also claimed that while he only used coke as a teen, he has also admitted to experimenting with psychedelics well into his adulthood.

“An admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said. “That means Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs.”

However, Attorney James Leonard disagreed with Rahmani that his status in the US is at such high risk.

He said that the Duke would have to give the immigration officials “something that would trigger” an investigation such as a criminal charge, otherwise it’s not a problem for now.

