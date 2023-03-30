 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
RSRaheel Salman

Eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani gunned down in Karachi

By
RSRaheel Salman

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director health Dr Birbal Genani. — Twitter/@SibteHR
Former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director health Dr Birbal Genani. — Twitter/@SibteHR 

  • Eye specialist breathes his last in city's Garden area.
  • Reason behind shooting still unknown; probe underway.
  • Assistant, who was also in car, sustains bullet wounds.

KARACHI: Former Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) senior director of health and eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani was shot dead by unknown assailants in the port city on Thursday.

Dr Genani, according to police, along with his assistant lady doctor was heading to Gulshan-e-Iqbal from Ramswamy when unidentified armed men targeted their car near Garden interchange on the Lyari Expressway.

The ex-KMC director of health died on the spot while his assistant sustained bullet injuries.

The area where Dr Birbal Genani was shot dead in Karachi, on March 30, 2023. — Google Maps
The area where Dr Birbal Genani was shot dead in Karachi, on March 30, 2023. — Google Maps

After being informed, the police and the rescue officials swung into action and rushed to the scene and shifted the body and the injured to the hospital.

In a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident, which surfaced on the internet, Dr Genani’s car could be seen moving uncontrollably and smashing into a wall.

'One bullet mark on vehicle'

Talking to journalists, SSP City Arif Aziz termed Dr Genani’s murder as a “target killing”, adding that the exact reason behind the murder is not known yet.

The lady doctor — who works with him — was aboard the vehicle when the unidentified assailants attacked the vehicle.

“Firing started suddenly and I could not understand anything,” the police officer said, citing the injured woman.

Apparently, there was only one bullet mark on the vehicle, he added. The police officer further said that they are recording the statement of the lady doctor.

The police have already launched an investigation into the murder, the police personnel added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori took notice of the incident and sought a report from the additional inspector general of Karachi police. He also expressed deep sorrow over the murder of the eye specialist.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh announces public holiday on April 4

Sindh announces public holiday on April 4
HEC launches capacity building programme for lecturers

HEC launches capacity building programme for lecturers
HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023

HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023
Government employees to get advance salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Government employees to get advance salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr
Imran Khan's arrest warrant in judge threatening case stayed

Imran Khan's arrest warrant in judge threatening case stayed
NAB chairman to receive income equivalent to SC judge

NAB chairman to receive income equivalent to SC judge
Tyrian White case: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Imran Khan’s disqualification plea

Tyrian White case: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Imran Khan’s disqualification plea
Govt to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa

Govt to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa
Senate approves Supreme Court bill amid PTI opposition

Senate approves Supreme Court bill amid PTI opposition
Election delay case: Justice Amin-Ud-Din recuses himself after SC order on 184(3) proceedings

Election delay case: Justice Amin-Ud-Din recuses himself after SC order on 184(3) proceedings
124-A: Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law

124-A: Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law
Imran Khan gets relief in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan gets relief in Toshakhana case