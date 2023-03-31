Prince Harry seeing ‘stark example of consequence’ with King Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly starting a ‘stark example of consequence’ squarely in the face as King Charles ‘never expected on seeing him, during UK visit’.



This revelation has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Shannon Felton Spence.

His admissions were shared during his interview with Fox News Digital.

Spence explained, “The king was scheduled to be in France before Germany. He was not even supposed to be in the U.K.”

“So, Harry’s surprise trip was strategically planned for when his brother and his father would be out of town. … The political situation in France forced an unfortunate cancellation of the king’s visit, which made him unexpectedly in the U.K. for a few extra days.”

“If the king is too busy to see Harry, it’s because he approached him as the king and not as a son to a father. Sometimes, your former boss is too busy to see you if you drop in on them.”

Even Ms Kinsey Schofield agreed and branded the snub a “stark example of consequence.”

“The king’s diary is typically built months in advance. But] the idea that the king had this time off and chose not to engage with his son tells me that Charles does not trust his boy.”

“He does not want any drama before the coronation, and he clearly thinks Harry’s grievances are petty.”

“If Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation, they should bring their parkas because things are going to be ice cold.”