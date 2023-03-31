‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift surpasses 700 million streams

 
She is currently performing for her highly anticipated 'Eras' tour 

American artist Taylor Swift’s song Wildest Dreams has crossed 700 million streams on Spotify. This is her ninth song to have achieved this feat.

Wildest Dreams is a part of her first full pop album 1989 which was released in 2014. It instantly became a huge success and took the music industry by storm. Though released towards the end of the year, it became the first platinum album of 2014, going on to sell 1.287 million copies.

It also went on to top several charts all across the globe and claimed several award show wins. It won Favourite Pop/Rock Album at the American Music Awards, Western Album of the Year at the Japan Gold Disc, Album of the Year at the iHearts Music Awards and many more.

She is currently performing for her highly anticipated Eras tour which combines the concepts from all her different albums. 

