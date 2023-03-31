 
menu menu menu
sports
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Wahab Riaz responds to criticism of Babar Azam's English

By
SDSports Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Wahab Riaz (right) and Babar Azam (left) share a light moment during the toss of a PSL match — PCB/File
Wahab Riaz (right) and Babar Azam (left) share a light moment during the toss of a PSL match — PCB/File

Wahab Riaz, a veteran cricketer and adviser to the Punjab chief minister on sports and youth affairs, believes that speaking English is not necessary for any captain.

During his latest interview, the veteran cricketer was asked about criticism related to Babar's English and communication skills.

"We are a complex nation. We always like the things of others. I understand that English is a widely spoken language but our national language is Urdu. If Babar or any other person speaks Urdu, I don't think there is an issue," he shared his point of view.

"I believe you should know English but it is not a necessity. You only need to have good communication skills be it in Urdu or English," he added.

Former Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar criticised Babar on his speaking skills.

"I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why hasn't he become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can’t speak," he had said during a TV show.

"Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV," he added.

The Pakistani skipper has often faced criticism of his communication skills while addressing the media. Meanwhile, his captaincy also remains under the knife more often.

Babar is currently the number one batter on ODIs. In T20Is, he is fourth and in Tests, he is fifth in the world. 

More From Sports:

Sania Mirza freshens up her Instagram feed in three-piece fern-green suit

Sania Mirza freshens up her Instagram feed in three-piece fern-green suit
Mickey Arthur 'happy' to get another opportunity from PCB

Mickey Arthur 'happy' to get another opportunity from PCB
Babar Azam shares picture from Masjid-e-Nabawi

Babar Azam shares picture from Masjid-e-Nabawi

If BCCI refuses to play in Pakistan, govt will not allow us to go to India, says Najam Sethi

If BCCI refuses to play in Pakistan, govt will not allow us to go to India, says Najam Sethi
Andrews Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson releases unseen video on TikTok

Andrews Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson releases unseen video on TikTok
Jalen Rose fired from ESPN as reports surface about inappropriate behaviour with Malika Andrews?

Jalen Rose fired from ESPN as reports surface about inappropriate behaviour with Malika Andrews?
BCCI, ICC reject staging Pakistan's World Cup matches in Bangladesh

BCCI, ICC reject staging Pakistan's World Cup matches in Bangladesh
Babar Azam gets suggestion from Sarfaraz Ahmed on improving captaincy

Babar Azam gets suggestion from Sarfaraz Ahmed on improving captaincy
Sudden weight loss may hurt Azam Khan's power-hitting, trainer warns

Sudden weight loss may hurt Azam Khan's power-hitting, trainer warns
Pakistan, India likely to play ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh

Pakistan, India likely to play ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh
Aqib Javed slams Pakistan team’s fitness level

Aqib Javed slams Pakistan team’s fitness level
Ferguson, Wenger set record by making way into Premier League Hall of Fame

Ferguson, Wenger set record by making way into Premier League Hall of Fame