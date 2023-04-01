 
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Web Desk

Asad Qaiser criticises govt's 'direct attack' on Supreme Court

Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Former speaker National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Qaiser. Geo News/File
Former speaker National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Qaiser has pledged that his party will not engage in victimisation tactics if it regains power. 

Speaking to a private news channel on Friday, Qaiser criticised the  PDM government for its recent 'direct attack' on the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He said, "We can also talk over the fresh amendment introduced by the PML-N government that limits the chief justice's discretionary powers."

The PTI leader was referring to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 which Senate approved on March 30 to limit the chief justice of Pakistan’s discretionary powers to take suo motu notice.

However, Qaiser said that the government's timing of the legislation indicates dishonesty and malice, as it seeks to provide relief to Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N supremo who is poised to leave London for Pakistan to spearhead election campaign and who wants to become the country's premier for the fourth time.

He emphasised that the PTI is open to talks if the government is willing to hold elections and assured that no victimisation actions will be taken against anyone if the PTI forms a government as a result of the upcoming elections.

Qaiser said that the party chief Imran Khan has clearly said that he will forgive the attempt on his life. It is because he [Imran Khan] seeks reconciliation, the former NA speaker asserted.

The PTI leader urged the government to refrain from politicising critical issues, such as the International Monetary Fund bailout package and other international agreements. The PTI leader called upon the government not to go for point-scoring over such issues.

He censured the government for being involved in time-buying tactics and not wanting elections in the country. "What the government wants is pass the current time as it does not want elections in the country."

Incumbent rulers are distressed and frustrated owing to bad governance, he pointed out.

According to Qaiser, the constitution is currently at risk, and it is the Supreme Court's responsibility to protect it.

Qaiser also slammed the attitude of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, saying that it is harming the country.

