Nawaz Sharif calls for full court to hear PTI petition, rejects CJP-led bench

Sharif claims disqualification as PM hurt future of country.

He urges the nation to awaken to the severity of the crises.

Sharif reveals he plans to shed light on why he was ousted.

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, has called for a full court to be formed to hear a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the delay in Punjab elections.

Speaking at a press conference in London, Sharif expressed his concerns over the situation, describing it as a "terrible joke" being played on the people of Pakistan. He urged the nation to awaken to the severity of the crises.

Sharif also spoke out against the decision to disqualify him as the prime minister, stating that it hurt the future of the country.

He lamented the fact that Pakistan was forced into debt and dependence on foreign aid. Sharif demanded answers from those responsible for his disqualification, stating that the decision was made for the sake of one person.

Furthermore, Sharif criticised the wrong decisions made by those in power, which have ruined the country's economy. He emphasised that the poor are unable to afford medicine and are forced to sell their belongings to pay for their medical bills.

"Pakistan's economic struggles have led to the country seeking financial assistance from friendly countries. However, some have criticised such judgments as being made for the sake of one individual."

In 2017, the people were prosperous, and the country's foreign exchange reserves were at their peak, he claimed, adding that the country had said goodbye to IMF.

However, now we find ourselves in a position where we are begging for one billion dollars, he said.

"The high prices of gold in Pakistan have made it difficult for many people to afford certain expenses, such as weddings. For instance, a poor man was unable to marry his daughter due to the skyrocketing prices of gold."

Despite revelations made by former judge Shaukat Siddiqui, it seems that nobody has taken notice of the implications of these revelations, he said.

"Furthermore, General Bajwa's statements have become increasingly self-evident."

Sharif questioned why the revelations made by Siddiqui have not been given the attention they deserve. He also criticised the lack of attention given to the words of the former army chief.

Sharif revealed that he plans to shed light on why he was disqualified as prime minister, and that retired judges, including Saqib Nisar, would also be part of that matter.

The ex-prime minister also expressed his disappointment in the state of Pakistan's economy, stating that just a few years ago, the nation was on track to join the world's top-developed countries.

However, today the country is forced to request financial assistance from friendly nations, including a recent request for one billion dollars.