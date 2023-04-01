WhatsApp to let users 'lock chats' in new update

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to make lives easier by providing more privacy to its users on the messaging app.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is rolling out a new update that would allow users to lock chats and keep them hidden.

The new update, named lock chat, is currently under development and is not yet ready to be released to beta testers and will be available in the future update of the app.

Through this update, users will be able to lock specific chats using their fingerprint or passcode. This would provide an extra layer of protection to the users who could easily keep their sensitive conversations safe from prying eyes.

— WaBetaInfo

The screenshot above shows that WhatsApp is working on a feature that would allow you to lock your most private chats right within the chat’s contact or group info.

"After adding a chat to the list of your locked chats, it will be only available within this screen and, once a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user’s fingerprint or passcode, making it nearly impossible for anyone else to open the chat," said the app-tracking website.

A locked chat cannot be opened without a fingerprint or passcode and if someone else tries to open the chat and fails to provide the necessary authentication, they will have to clear the chat to be able to open it.

This feature would prevent others from reading and peeking at your messages and through this feature, media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat won't be saved in the phone's gallery automatically.