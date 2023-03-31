 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp rolls out new 'text editor' experience

By
TDTech desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters
 A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters 

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced back-to-back new features for its users and recently, the messaging app is rolling out a new text editor experience, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the new feature has been released to some of the beta testers as of yet and will be rolled out to more users in a future update. 

Through the revamped text editor, users will be able to edit images, videos, and GIFs with the help of new tools and fonts. The new feature is also being developed for the iOS version of the app. 

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo 

The screenshot shows that users should open the text editor to check this feature is available in their accounts. If the new update is available, users will be able to use several features. 

Even though it was possible to change the font of a text, through this feature users will quickly be able to switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options shown above the keyboard. 

Through this, users have more control over how to format text within images, videos, and GIFs as they will be able to align the text to the left, centre, or right. 

"Users can change the text background colour, which makes it easier for users to differentiate important text from the rest," said WaBetaInfo

Some of the new fonts that have been released to beta testers include Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk explains why Twitter launched 'Verified Organisations'

Elon Musk explains why Twitter launched 'Verified Organisations'
Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in meteorological science

Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation in meteorological science
Supermassive black hole discovered for the first time

Supermassive black hole discovered for the first time
'Greatest of all time' space explosion detected by NASA

'Greatest of all time' space explosion detected by NASA
Artificial intelligence might replace 300 million jobs

Artificial intelligence might replace 300 million jobs
Humanity at risk: Musk, others ring alarm bells over hasty 'giant AI experiments'

Humanity at risk: Musk, others ring alarm bells over hasty 'giant AI experiments'
Do you know how many children use TikTok, Snapchat in UK?

Do you know how many children use TikTok, Snapchat in UK?
8,000 steps once or twice a week cuts mortality risk: study

8,000 steps once or twice a week cuts mortality risk: study
Elon Musk unveils benefits of Twitter Blue subscription

Elon Musk unveils benefits of Twitter Blue subscription
No atmosphere detected on TRAPPIST 1 by James Webb Space Telescope

No atmosphere detected on TRAPPIST 1 by James Webb Space Telescope
Scientists discover new water sources on moon

Scientists discover new water sources on moon
AI can potentially diagnose and treat cancers: study

AI can potentially diagnose and treat cancers: study