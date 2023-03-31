WhatsApp rolls out new 'text editor' experience

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced back-to-back new features for its users and recently, the messaging app is rolling out a new text editor experience, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the new feature has been released to some of the beta testers as of yet and will be rolled out to more users in a future update.

Through the revamped text editor, users will be able to edit images, videos, and GIFs with the help of new tools and fonts. The new feature is also being developed for the iOS version of the app.

— WaBetaInfo

The screenshot shows that users should open the text editor to check this feature is available in their accounts. If the new update is available, users will be able to use several features.

Even though it was possible to change the font of a text, through this feature users will quickly be able to switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options shown above the keyboard.

Through this, users have more control over how to format text within images, videos, and GIFs as they will be able to align the text to the left, centre, or right.

"Users can change the text background colour, which makes it easier for users to differentiate important text from the rest," said WaBetaInfo.



Some of the new fonts that have been released to beta testers include Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze.