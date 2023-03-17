 
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp to bring a new 'chat attachment menu'

By
TDTech desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. — Reuters
Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on another feature for its users by redesigning the chat attachment menu, WaBetaInfo reported Friday.

According to the app-tracking website, the messaging app is rolling out the new update by bringing the version up to 2.23.6.17 for the iOS version.

The feature is under development and will be available in a future update of the app. It is not ready to be released to beta testers as of yet.

— WaBetaInfo
This part of the interface needed a refresh as it was really outdated in terms of appearance. However, with the new update, it will offer a "more modern and intuitive" experience.

Moreover, a redesigned chat attachment menu is also under development for the Android version of the app.

"The new interface is definitely clearer and it offers a better user-friendly experience," said the app-tracking website.

The tweaked chat attachment menu will also allow users to navigate in such a menu if more options are to be added in the future.

