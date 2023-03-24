WhatsApp developing video messages feature for users

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo is seen in front of a displayed WhatsApp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on another amazing feature for its users that would allow them to send video messages to their contacts, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the instant messaging app is bringing the version up to 23.6.0.73. The new feature will be available for a future update of the app for iOS.

The feature, called video messages, is under development and is not yet ready to be released.

Through this feature, users will be able to record and send short videos of up to 60 seconds to their contacts with the camera button. This feature is a new way for users to communicate with their friends and family.

— WaBetaInfo

"Video messages on WhatsApp will work similarly to voice notes, but with the added benefit of capturing and sharing video content," said WaBetaInfo.

With the help of video messages, you can convey your emotions and expressions in a better way compared to sending a voice message of the text.

This feature may be more appropriate at times rather than sending a text message or a voice note. When a user wants to show someone how to use a new product or explain something visually, he can use this feature.

In cases like this, video messages can play a more comprehensive role in communication.

WhatsApp always makes sure to ensure the privacy of its users and the video messages will also be end-to-end encrypted. No one would be able to see your messages including the app, end-to-end encrypted.

"In addition, it won’t be possible to save or forward video messages to other conversations for added privacy, but screenshots are still allowed," said the app-tracking website.