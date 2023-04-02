Is Shadab Khan being replaced as vice-captain?

Pakistan's captain Shadab Khan looks on during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Pakistan and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 17, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling to replace for all-rounder Shadab Khan as the vice-captain for the national side for white-ball cricket.



Sources said the decision to bring someone new in the vice skipper's role could be taken before the upcoming limited-overs series between Pakistan and New Zealand. They said that leg-spinner Usama Mir could replace Shadab Khan in the Pakistan squad for the home series against Kiwis.

The 24-year-old all-rounder had been appointed vice-captain in 2020, and has recently led the Men in Green in the T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah last week. Pakistan had lost the series 2-1 .

It must be noted that the schedule for the series between Pakistan and New Zealand was recently revised due to elections in Punjab.



“The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the New Zealand men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is,” the PCB stated in a press release on March 20.

“The side will now arrive in Lahore and will play three T20Is from 14-17 April, before traveling to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April. The tour will culminate in Karachi with the remaining four ODIs to be played from 30 April to 7 May.

“This is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings. The ODIs will help Pakistan to prepare their side for the ACC Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024.”

Schedule:

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Karachi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi