Tuesday Mar 28 2023
How did Shahid Afridi react to Shadab Khan breaking his record?

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (left) and Shadab Khan. — Twitter/Instagram/ShahidAfridi
After Pakistan's stand-in captain Shadab Khan became the first-ever Pakistani bowler to bag 100 wickets in men's T20Is during the third T20I against Afghanistan, former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi congratulated him on breaking his record.

Shadab bagged three wickets during the third T20I against Afghanistan which Pakistan won by 66 runs, thus completing his 100 T20I wickets 

Before Shadab, the record was held by Afridi, who has taken 98 wickets in T20Is from Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi praised Shadab and wished that the latter will continue performing for Pakistan.

"Mubarak Shadab Khan. aap ne mera record tor dia. You have been a great performer for Pakistan and I wish you more success. Good win for Pakistan last night, glad that Saim and Ihsanullah showed their talent. We need to continue to back our youngsters," he wrote.

 Overall, Shadab is the seventh bowler in the world to take a hundred wickets in men's T20Is. Previously, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, Lasith Malinga, and Mustafizur Rehman bagged 100 wickets.

Pakistan women's team all-rounder Nida Dar also has 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

An all-around solid performance by Pakistan helped them avoid a series whitewash against Afghanistan.

After losing the first two T20Is, Pakistan displayed a decent show in the third and final game of the series.

Pakistani bowlers were set to defend 183 runs and they managed to do it brilliantly to help Pakistan finish the series 2-1. They beat Afghanistan by 66 runs. 

