WATCH: Donald Trump on SNL making people laugh

A screen grab was taken from Saturday Night Live (SNL) program. — Twitter/nbcsnl

Amid serious concerns and reactions to former president Donald Trump's indictment, James Austin Johnson's comical appearance as the Republican leader on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and take on the issue has left people laughing.

Austin begins with a reference to Taylor Swift's song by saying "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me.".



"Well folks, it happened. I got indicted, or as I spell it: indicated," James Austin Johnson mocked Trump.



"Frankly, it's time that I come clean, admit that I broke the law, and go quietly to prison. April Fools! That was a prank. I was doing a Jim from Office."

"Make no mistake. What the radical left Democrats are doing to me is worse than any crime I've ever committed, and I've committed a lot. Close to 34," he continued.

Donald Trump on SNL sang songs with the lyrics changed into comical lines that people enjoyed thoroughly. He said that his song "Justice for All" would beat Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" to become number 1.

The video has had 227.8K views with 364 retweets.

While people were enjoying, some of them commented on Twitter in which a user said: "this person does not resemble Donald Trump but his voice. He captures it so well."

What has Trump been indicted for?

Trump is allegedly involved in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, making him the first ex-president to face criminal charges.

However, the exact charges are not yet known as the indictment is currently under seal.

According to CNN, the charges against former president Trump could include more than 30 counts related to business fraud.

Trump denied any wrongdoing and has insisted that he is "completely innocent" of all charges. He also vowed not to drop out of the 2024 presidential race despite facing criminal charges, accusing District Attorney Bragg of engaging in "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

The former president also appealed to his supporters to donate money for his legal defence, raising over $2 million since making the plea.

The hush money in question was paid to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has said that he coordinated the payments to Daniels and another woman, Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump.

The former president initially denied any knowledge of the payment to Daniels but later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for it.

Daniels' lawyer, Clark Brewster, emphasised that no one is above the law, and Cohen, who pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018, stood by his testimony and evidence provided to prosecutors.