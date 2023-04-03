Wahab Riaz set to host sports series in Ramadan

Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/@Sports_BoardPB

Pakistan's Test cricketer Wahab Riaz who took charge as an adviser to Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on sports and youth affairs on March 22 is set to host a special Ramadan sports series.

The cricketer, who has been working proactively for the betterment of sports in the province, visited sports grounds and facilities since taking charge. He also directed the upgradation of some sports grounds in Lahore.

On Sunday, Riaz announced first-ever Ramadan sports series, set to take place from April 7 to 11 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore. Taking to Twitter, the veteran cricketer shared the poster of the sports event.

The events of Badminton, Cricket (tape ball), Football, Hockey, Kabaddi, and Table Tennis will be held during the series. Players from across the province will compete in high-class facilities.

Riaz thanked the authorities for helping him in launching the Ramadan series. "Punjab’s best athletes in six major sports will compete for championship and win the highest prize money in our history. I want to thank Ali Randhawa and Rafia Haider, secretary sports and all elite departments for their efforts to make it possible," he wrote.

It must be noted here that Riaz was named in Punjab's caretaker government as sports minister. He had requested the provincial government to let him play the recently concluded PSL 8 before taking oath.

He represented Peshawar under the captaincy of Babar Azam in PSL 8. Wahab took 10 wickets in 11 matches this year. Overall, he is the highest wicket-taker in PSL with 113 scalps.