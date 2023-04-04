 
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Tom Brady explores new venture with daughter after Gisele Bündchen split

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Tom Brady and his children spend some quality time together as they went horse-riding over the weekend.

The former football quarterback — who recently announced his retirement, again — was seen at the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International in Florida, which was about 90-minutes from Brady’s Miami home.

An equestrian insider told Page Six that the former NFL athlete “came to check out the sport.”

An insider also told the outlet that he has also been taking tours of other stables, including one in Davie, Fla.

In one horse rider’s opinion, “his daughter has been riding at a real dump of a barn… He is ready to up his game,” the insider huffed.

Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s daughter, Vivian, 10, is an avid rider. The six-time Super Bowl winner has been spotted several times as a proud horse dad, taking pictures of her during her riding lessons.

Brady’s trip with his kids comes after the outlet reported last week that the former NFL quarterback “is dating around” five months after he finalised his divorce from Bündchen in October 2022.

Brady shares two children with Bündchen, Vivian and Benjamin, 13. He also has son Jack, 15, with ex, Bridget Moynahan, who he previously dated for two years.

Moreover, soon after following his divorce, during his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!, Brady shared that he “just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

The doting father has been seen spending more quality time with all of his children, as he posts adorable Instagram stories with them most times. 

