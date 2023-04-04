Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirms dating Harry Styles after Tokyo date

Emily Ratajkowski has taken the internet by storm as she seemingly confirmed her romance with Harry Styles after the two were spotted making out on the streets of Tokyo in March.

The model, 31, has revealed that she has secretly been dating the As It Was crooner, 29, for two months, reported Daily Mail.

Emily, in a candid interview, opened up about her love life and left fans surprised as she revealed seeing Styles since early February.

The outlet further reported that the Gone Girl actress expressed hopes that their romance may be long-term.

Speaking on a podcast recorded on March 9, two weeks before she was spotted kissing the Don’t Worry Darling actor in Japan on March 25, Emily said, “I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. I was like, "He's kind of great".

“But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh,” she said.

Emily went on to explain, “what do I look for in a partner? I like someone that is very independent. I think, for me, that's very important because I do have a full life.”

“I'm hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.”

Emily was filmed passionately kissing Styles in Tokyo after a gig on the latest leg of his Love On Tour concerts.

Styles, however, has not commented on the matter yet.