time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Amazon's 'Rings of Power' missed the hit mark?

Amazon hyped The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with full force, to the extent of equating the fantasy show with HBO's Game of Thrones.

Following, the series debut started with a bang, registering the biggest streaming numbers, which Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke called "a very culturally defining moment" for the company.

However, the show-defining success was questioned after it wrapped.

Now, a new report sheds light on the targets the Tolkein show missed by a mile.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rings of Power had a 37% rate where viewers finished the show. Besides, overseas numbers were clocked at 45 per cent.

Moreover, several major awards also snubbed the show, bar one SAG-AFTRA nomination for stunt ensemble.

Meanwhile, the studio head honcho defended the series' success.

"This desire to paint the show as anything less than a success — it's not reflective of any conversation I'm having internally," adding," The second season, currently in production, will have more dramatic story turns, she adds. "That's a huge opportunity for us. The first season required a lot of setting up," Salke said.

