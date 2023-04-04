When is the next presidential election and who is running?

In the US, presidential elections take place every four years.— Reuters/file

The road to the 2024 US presidential election got underway practically as soon as the midterm elections in November were over, and several candidates are standing by.

Donald Trump, the former president, has declared his intention to run in the party's primary, promising to "make America great again". His indictment won't be stopping him.

Joe Biden has also clearly stated his intention to run for office again in 2024. Despite Biden's State of the Union speech being seen as a strong sign of his determination to run in 2024, his aim might not actually pan out.

When is the next presidential election?

Every four years, there are presidential elections in the US. The most recent presidential election took place in 2020, hence the next one will be in 2024.



Federal elections must take place "the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November," according to the US law code, as per USA Today. Every even-numbered year has a presidential election and a congressional midterm election (e.g. 2016, 2018, 2020).



The expected date of the presidential elections in the US is November 5, 2024.

Who is running for president in 2024?

Former president Donald Trump, former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, and billionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the three Republicans who have already declared. It's anticipated that Biden will also run for re-election.

However, a growing number of Democrats are worried about the current president's old age and low approval. Recent reports of top-secret files being discovered in his Delaware home have undoubtedly done little to allay these worries.

Although there are many forecasts, it is yet unclear who the other candidates for the 2024 presidential election will be, even if the Republican field is anticipated to become rather crowded.

Both former vice president Mike Pence and Florida governor Ron DeSantis have recently paid trips to Iowa, the site of the GOP's first primary election, and both are likely to enter the race.

The first candidate to declare on the Democratic side is novelist Marianne Williamson, who is running on a liberal platform.