time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Prince Harry ‘fears’ Meghan Markle’s ‘power’ over him, claims expert

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been dissected by a royal expert who believes that the Duke of Sussex is afraid of his wife leaving him if he doesn’t do as she says.

It was speculated that Meghan cut off her close friend Jessica Mulroney after she got into an online spat during the 2020 race riots in the US following George Floyd’s death, and royal expert Angela Levin thinks Prince Harry is afraid he will meet a similar fate if he doesn’t listen to Meghan.

Levin was quoted by GB News, saying: “I think perhaps Harry does what she says because he fears that he might be next. It's very frightening, I think, to live with somebody like that because they have the power.”

“… They have the single dimension of going ahead. And I think, you know, if she wants to be a politician in America. She's got to learn that she can't have such a thin skin because she does feel she can do that, but she won't be able to at all it's just nonsense,” Levin also added.

This comes amid widespread speculation that Prince Harry may not attend King Charles’ coronation, despite receiving an invite from the Royal family even in the wake of his explosive book Spare. 

