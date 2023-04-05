Donald Trump indictment: Ex-president's supporters slam charges as absurd

An opponent of former US president Donald Trump protests outside the Manhattan District Attorney´s office in New York City on April 4, 2023. AFP

Politicians from both sides of the aisle have reacted to the news of former US President Donald Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury on Tuesday.

The charges relate to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, making Trump the first former US president to face criminal charges. However, Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a series of tweets, Democratic Representative Adam Schiff of California called the indictment "a somber moment in the life of our country" and emphasised the importance of holding even the most powerful individuals accountable for their actions.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, on the other hand, criticised the charges as absurd in a video he posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, vowed to fight against those who seek to destroy the Republic and stood with Trump.

Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York urged Trump to take responsibility, hold himself accountable, and go away.

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York expressed confidence that Trump will receive a fair trial that follows the facts and the law.

Democrat Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania called Trump an immoral and corrupt citizen responsible for many firsts, none of which were positive for the country.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas called the indictment baseless and politically motivated.

As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how the case will affect Trump's political aspirations and his legacy. It is worth noting that the indictment of a former president on criminal charges is unprecedented in American history.

The investigation was led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and it coincided with Trump's bid for the Republican nomination in 2024. The White House declined to comment on the ongoing case.