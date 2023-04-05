Elephant in distress: Cries of crippled 'Noor Jehan' echo around the world

Veterinarians from the global animal welfare organisation Four Paws treating ailing elephant 'Noor Jehan' at Karachi Zoo. —Online

Four Paws team arrives to help Noor Jehan spins into action.

Cranes, heavy machinery used for examining Noor Jehan's feet

International vets to perform x-rays, endoscopies of afflicted limbs.

KARACHI: A team of veterinarians and wildlife experts from the global animal welfare organisation Four Paws visited Karachi Zoo to help with the health assessment and treatment of the deteriorating condition of ailing Noor Jehan, the elephant.



The team of a dozen international experts, led by Egyptian veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday in response to a request made by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), which runs the zoo.

The team also met with Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman and the zoo management, according to a KMC press statement, to discuss certain arrangements required to run physical and radiological scans on the crippled elephant.

The team on Wednesday examined the pachyderm’s feet for which she needed to be put into an upright position, said Dr Rehman adding, cranes and other heavy machinery were brought in for the purpose.



The teams asked for treatment-related facilities and they were provided The Karachi administrator said the international team of experts had been provided everything to assist them in thoroughly looking into the elephant’s conditions

Talking to the media, Marina Ivanova, a member of the international team, said the elephant was supported by a crane to stand on her feet to examine her painful ankle, which would take at least two hours.

“A report will be prepared after checking the infection in the elephant's toe,” Ivanova said adding, “X-ray and endoscopy of elephant's foot will also be done.”

Four Paws’ team leader, Dr Amir Khalil said in his team was doing everything possible to bring the elephant back on her feet.



“The elephant has been made to get up with the help of a crane and if it is allowed to lie down again on the ground, it will be impossible for us to stand her up again,” Dr Khalil said.

According to a press statement issued by Four Paws, recent reports and images show Noor Jehan in serious physical distress.

The 17-year-old African elephant will receive a thorough veterinary examination to determine her future care, it said.

“Since 2021, Four Paws has strongly recommended to relocate Noor Jehan and her companion Madhubala from Karachi Zoo to a species-appropriate place that offers better living conditions for the elephants,” the statement said.

However, no measures to relocate them have been taken, it added.

“Pakistan has taken great steps for animal welfare in the last three years by protecting the natural rights of animals under the Constitution and banning elephant imports, as recommended by Four Paws," the animal welfare organisation said.

Josef Pfabigan, the global CEO of Four Paws, said the lack of action to improve the lives of the elephants at Karachi Zoo was a setback.

"We have already seen what strategic policy work and good relations between animal welfare experts and local officials can achieve, and we hope that we can achieve even more together."

By building a strong foundation for animal welfare, "we can make a change for suffering animals, in Pakistan and worldwide," Pfabigan said.

