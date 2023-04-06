 
Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash

US President received backlash for skipping King Charles' coronation, with royal experts accusing him of insulting the UK.

The US president on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the monarch and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden would be attending his coronation.

During that conversation, King Charles extended an invitation Biden to come to Britain for an official state visit. 

Biden has accepted the offer, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. She declined to provide specific details but said the visit will be in the "near future".

Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's decision to not attend the upcoming event during a press conference. In response, she argued it wasn't a snub as she reiterated that Biden and The King had a pleasant 25 to 30-minute phone call on Tuesday in which the president.

She said: "They had a very friendly conversation. They have a good relationship."

She mentioned how much Biden and the First Lady enjoyed visiting Queen Elizabeth II in 2021 and said he "hoped to visit again soon".

 

