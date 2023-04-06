 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

PTI ready to talk to govt on polls, constitutional amendment: Asad Qaiser

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser talking to the media in this undated photo. — APP/File
Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser talking to the media in this undated photo. — APP/File 

Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser Thursday announced that Imran Khan-led political party was willing to discuss elections and the recently passed constitutional amendment with the government.

In a conversation with a private TV channel, Qaiser said that the government attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“The timing of the passage of the [Supreme Court] law shows dishonesty and the law has been passed to give relief to Nawaz Sharif,” said Qaiser.

However, the former speaker said that the PTI would engage with the government if the latter was willing to hold elections on time.

“If a constitutional amendment is needed to stop anarchy in the country then PTI is ready to for it,” said Qaiser adding, "The government only wants to buy time and is not serious about holding elections".

“Right now the Constitution is at stake and saving it is the Supreme Court’s responsibility,” said Qaiser. He also gave his word that the PTI would not go on a political witch-hunt against its rivals if it came into power.

“Imran Khan has said categorically that he is willing to forgive the attack on him. Imran Khan spoke about truth and reconciliation,” said Qaider.

More From Pakistan:

National Security Committee meets tomorrow to hash out 'ongoing situation'

National Security Committee meets tomorrow to hash out 'ongoing situation'
PTI approaches Supreme Court over delay in KP election

PTI approaches Supreme Court over delay in KP election
Provide security to Imran Khan as per law: IHC CJ Aamer Farooq

Provide security to Imran Khan as per law: IHC CJ Aamer Farooq
US lawmaker urges Pakistan political parties to obey SC rulings

US lawmaker urges Pakistan political parties to obey SC rulings
Govt decision on ECP funds for elections after NA resolution today video

Govt decision on ECP funds for elections after NA resolution today
Groundbreaking Fact-Checking Course launched for Pakistani journalists by Meta

Groundbreaking Fact-Checking Course launched for Pakistani journalists by Meta
Sanjrani terms Trump trial a litmus test for US judicial system

Sanjrani terms Trump trial a litmus test for US judicial system
Imran warns govt of retaliation if polls delayed

Imran warns govt of retaliation if polls delayed
Local commander among eight terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation

Local commander among eight terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation
PM Shehbaz laments top court verdict amid coalition parties' meeting

PM Shehbaz laments top court verdict amid coalition parties' meeting
Foreign doctors successfully examine ailing 'Noor Jehan'

Foreign doctors successfully examine ailing 'Noor Jehan'
WATCH: Maryam Nawaz shares glimpse of her 'iftar preps'

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz shares glimpse of her 'iftar preps'