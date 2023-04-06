 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Web Desk

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

King Charles, along with Queen Camilla, on Thursday, April 6, faced protestors with anti-monarchy slogans as they carried out their first Royal Maundy service.

According to reports, the monarch and his wife made their way to the York Minster on Thursday to carry out the Royal Maundy service ahead of Easter.

As part of the service, Charles and Camilla handed out Maundy money to elderly people for Christian service in the community.

While they were presented with a traditional bouquet in front of hundreds of royal enthusiasts, a small crowd of protesters from the anti-monarchy group, Republic, also gathered as Charles arrived.

The protesters also carried huge signs with anti-monarchy slogans, and even one that said ‘Not My King’; the group has promised to disrupt all royal events leading up to King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

It must be noted that Republic protesters have already staged protests at Milton-Keynes and Colchester, in addition to also disrupting the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey last month. 

