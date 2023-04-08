Arrest of BNA founder hailed as 'second of its kind' operation in the world

Pakistan registered another major victory in fight against terrorism.

PM Shehbaz says "arrest will help suppress militancy in Balochistan"

NSC says "operation will be remembered as landmark achievement".

The arrest of the founder of the Baloch National Army (BNA) Gulzar Imam alias Shambay by the lead intelligence agency was hailed as the "first of its kind" in the country and second in the world by the participants of the National Security Committee (NSC), sources said.



Pakistan registered another major victory in the fight against terrorism with the arrest of Gulzar Imam, which Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said had been a hardcore militant as well as the founder and leader of the banned outfit BNA.

Sources said that the participants of the National Security Committee (NSC) that took place on the same day, paid a rich tribute to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its Director General Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum over the success.

The participants said that "the operation will be remembered as a landmark achievement in the field of intelligence", they added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds successful operation

Heaping praise on the ISI, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the "operation speaks of outstanding professionalism of our institutions".

"Arrest will help suppress militancy in Balochistan and usher in a new era of peace," the premier wrote on Twitter.

He also offered heartfelt felicitations to the ISI for carrying out a brilliant operation.

The operation

A high-value target (HVT) Ghulam Imam had been arrested in a meticulously executed successful operation on Friday.

The military's media wing said that BNA had come into being after the amalgamation of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA).

"BNA had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki," the ISPR said.

The statement mentioned that Gulzar Imam also remained as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018.

The military's media wing stated that the apprehended militant was also instrumental in the formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its operational head.

"His visits to Afghanistan and India are also on the record; his linkages with hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) are being investigated," it stated.

The ISPR further mentioned that reportedly, the hostile agencies also tried to exploit him to work against the state of Pakistan and its national interests.

"He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, that spanned months over various geographical locations," the statement read.

"The arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilise the hard-earned peace in Balochistan.

"Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism as well as speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes," the military's media wing said.