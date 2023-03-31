Soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers in a military vehicle. — Reuters/File

Fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in Mir Ali.

ISPR says sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists.

One terrorist killed and two injured in two-day long Balochistan IBO.

A soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the military’s media wing in a statement on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in Mir Ali’s general area and the troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

“However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshad Ullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing vowed that the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and that the sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

Sibi IBO

Separately, one terrorist was killed and two were injured in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) that was ongoing since March 30 in Balochistan.

The ISPR said that the operation was launched to intercept a group of terrorists operating in the general area of Noshman, South of Sibi.

The military’s media wing said that the terrorists were suspected of targeting civilians and harassing coal mine owners.

The ISPR said that the security forces had set up “multiple ambushes” along the way in the area that was used by the terrorists frequently. As a result, three terrorists were intercepted and on being blocked they opened fire on the security forces.

“During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, one terrorist has been killed while two others have been injured, a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered,” said the ISPR.