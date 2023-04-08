 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle's love ‘clouded’ Prince Harry judgement

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle love ‘clouded’ Prince Harry judgement
Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle love ‘clouded’ Prince Harry judgement 

Queen Elizabeth was baffled after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publically attacked the Royal family and thought that they both were “quite mad.”

The late monarch was convinced the Duke of Sussex was so consumed by his wife’s “love” that it has “clouded his judgement.”

These revelations were made by royal author Robert Jobson in his new book Our King, which has been serialised in The Daily Mail.

“In truth, by the time his grandmother died, Harry had precious few supporters left in the family. Even the Queen, who had always had great affection for him, ¬eventually tired of his outbursts,” the author penned.

“First, she had wearied of the volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her ¬presence. Then Harry and Meghan had started ¬publicly criticising both the monarchy and members of the Royal Family.

“At that point, the Queen was frankly ¬mystified by the couple’s behaviour, ¬describing it as 'quite mad'. She came to believe, however, that her grandson was 'so consumed' by his love for his wife that it was ‘clouding his judgment,’” the book added.

Jobson also noted that the late Queen "felt let down" by Harry’s decision to quit Royal family and step down as senior working royal while considering it as “a missed opportunity.”

However, despite everything that Harry and Meghan did, she hoped that her grandchild would "find peace and happiness" in his new life, the book claimed.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon is not dating Tom Brady or anyone after divorcing Jim Toth: Source

Reese Witherspoon is not dating Tom Brady or anyone after divorcing Jim Toth: Source
Hugh Jackman praises ‘great friend’ Russell Crowe in new interview

Hugh Jackman praises ‘great friend’ Russell Crowe in new interview
Maggie Rogers announces that she will sell her tour tickets at the box office

Maggie Rogers announces that she will sell her tour tickets at the box office
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘careers depend’ on attending King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘careers depend’ on attending King Charles coronation
'Euphoria' season 3 will reportedly have a five-year time jump

'Euphoria' season 3 will reportedly have a five-year time jump
Heather Graham speaks out on sexism in Hollywood

Heather Graham speaks out on sexism in Hollywood
Meghan Markle most likely to snub King Charles coronation but Prince Harry will attend

Meghan Markle most likely to snub King Charles coronation but Prince Harry will attend
'Star Wars', 'Euphoria' stars join cast of Apple's 'Echo Valley'

'Star Wars', 'Euphoria' stars join cast of Apple's 'Echo Valley'
Caitlyn Jenner criticizes Nike for partnering with transgender activist

Caitlyn Jenner criticizes Nike for partnering with transgender activist

'Star War' next film 'The Mandolorian's crossover?

'Star War' next film 'The Mandolorian's crossover?
Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis recalls her fan moment with Bob Dylan

Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis recalls her fan moment with Bob Dylan
Jeremy Renner joins family on amusement park trip, rides a motorized scooter

Jeremy Renner joins family on amusement park trip, rides a motorized scooter