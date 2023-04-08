Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle's love ‘clouded’ Prince Harry judgement

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle love ‘clouded’ Prince Harry judgement

Queen Elizabeth was baffled after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publically attacked the Royal family and thought that they both were “quite mad.”

The late monarch was convinced the Duke of Sussex was so consumed by his wife’s “love” that it has “clouded his judgement.”

These revelations were made by royal author Robert Jobson in his new book Our King, which has been serialised in The Daily Mail.

“In truth, by the time his grandmother died, Harry had precious few supporters left in the family. Even the Queen, who had always had great affection for him, ¬eventually tired of his outbursts,” the author penned.

“First, she had wearied of the volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her ¬presence. Then Harry and Meghan had started ¬publicly criticising both the monarchy and members of the Royal Family.

“At that point, the Queen was frankly ¬mystified by the couple’s behaviour, ¬describing it as 'quite mad'. She came to believe, however, that her grandson was 'so consumed' by his love for his wife that it was ‘clouding his judgment,’” the book added.

Jobson also noted that the late Queen "felt let down" by Harry’s decision to quit Royal family and step down as senior working royal while considering it as “a missed opportunity.”

However, despite everything that Harry and Meghan did, she hoped that her grandchild would "find peace and happiness" in his new life, the book claimed.