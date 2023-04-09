 
Sunday Apr 09 2023
Kim Kardashian, daughter North banned on TikTok?

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her daughter North’s joint TikTok account was temporarily banned on Thursday, it is reported.

The account was quickly restored, however, TikTok has not yet provided explanation for the removal.

Kim co-shares the account with daughter North and the mother-daughter duo have over 15 million followers.

The account was opened in 2021 and it attracted over 130,000 followers in a single day.

However, sources told TMZ, North herself chose to take down the account as she wanted to take a short break.

The publication, citing an insider, reported, “North has been more interested in focusing her creativity in other areas lately and is taking a break from TikTok.

“Like most kids, interests change often, so she may be back on as early as tomorrow—or never again.”

