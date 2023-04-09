 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
APP

National Assembly set to celebrate golden jubilee of 1973 Constitution

By
APP

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf briefs about activities and events to be organised for Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Constitution at Parliament House on April 7, 2023. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf briefs about activities and events to be organised for Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Constitution at Parliament House on April 7, 2023. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA), under the leadership of Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, is all set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973.

The month-long celebrations are set to commemorate the country's charter with a series of events that will commence on April 10 — the day the NA unanimously passed the resolution half a century ago.

These activities have been chalked out by a Parliamentary Advisory Committee — comprising the speaker, members from both houses of parliament and headed by Senator Raza Rabbani.

The speaker will inaugurate the celebrations by laying the foundation stone of the Constitution Monument at the site approved by the Advisory Committee, opposite Parliamentary Lodges, D-Chowk, Islamabad. 

The monument will serve as a permanent reminder of the importance of the Constitution in the nation’s history.

This will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial of the Unsung Heroes of Democracy in the Parliament House to homage to those who fought for democracy in Pakistan.

The speaker will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing rare pictures of the Constitution’s framers, inspect a commemorative stamp, and then head to the second floor of the Parliament to inspect the original Constitution and other manuscripts.

The celebrations will culminate in the National Assembly Session (National Constitution Convention) in the main assembly hall, attended by parliamentarians and people from all walks of life.

The Convention will be chaired by the Speaker. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Advisory Committee Senator Raza Rabbani and other attendees will pay tribute to the framers of the Constitution.

The session will also pass a number of resolutions related to the Constitution’s recognition as a binding document, its incorporation into the national curriculum, an homage to the Constitution’s framers, and declaring the State Bank building (old National Assembly Hall) as a national monument.

The celebrations will be followed by a joint session of the Parliament, scheduled for 2pm.

The month-long activities include speech contests in educational institutions, quiz competitions, exhibitions, special programmes by electronic media, newspaper supplements and an international constitution convention on May 10.

More From Pakistan:

One dacoit gunned down, six arrested in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area operation

One dacoit gunned down, six arrested in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area operation
Over 2,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Baisakhi

Over 2,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Baisakhi
After president’s refusal, govt to table SC bill in joint session of parliament tomorrow

After president’s refusal, govt to table SC bill in joint session of parliament tomorrow
UK-based Pakistani family distributes charity worth over £0.5 million in homeland

UK-based Pakistani family distributes charity worth over £0.5 million in homeland
KP Bar Council asks CJP Umar Ata Bandial to step down

KP Bar Council asks CJP Umar Ata Bandial to step down
Islamabad court approves one-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

Islamabad court approves one-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur
Cabinet ponders over ‘Punjab polls, NSC decision’

Cabinet ponders over ‘Punjab polls, NSC decision’
ECP unlikely to receive funds for Punjab polls by April 10

ECP unlikely to receive funds for Punjab polls by April 10
PM Shehbaz dismisses President Alvi as 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill

PM Shehbaz dismisses President Alvi as 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill
‘PML-N will agree on polls if given level playing field’

‘PML-N will agree on polls if given level playing field’
Gandapur's arrest govt's attempt to show PTI members as slaves: Imran Khan

Gandapur's arrest govt's attempt to show PTI members as slaves: Imran Khan
Islamabad police take PTI’s Gandapur into custody from DI Khan

Islamabad police take PTI’s Gandapur into custody from DI Khan