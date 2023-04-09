Cabinet to discuss NSC meeting, Punjab polls today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday in this undated photo. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on a meeting of the federal cabinet on Sunday (today) to mull over several matters pertaining to the recent political and constitutional crises in the country.

PM Shehbaz has not yet delineated the agenda for the meeting yet, however, President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to return the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, Justice Athar Minallah’s dissenting note and Supreme Court's verdict on polls would come under discussion.

The meeting will take place at the PM House at 2pm with the prime minister in the chair to devise a strategy to address the matters surrounding the bill.

According to the sources, the federal cabinet meeting will also approve the decisions taken during the National Security Council (NSC) meeting that took place on Friday.

President returns bill unsigned

A day earlier, President Alvi returned the bill curtailing the chief justice's powers with a request for reconsideration in order to meet the scrutiny about its validity.



The bill is aimed at curtailing the powers of the chief justice — including the suo motu and the formation of benches. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the move to pass the legislation and said it is an "attack on the judiciary".



The president returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 for reconsideration to the parliament as per the provisions of the Article 75 of the Constitution, stating that the bill prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation.

President Alvi said that SC Rules 1980 had been "made and in force duly validated and adopted by the Constitution itself" under enabling provisions such as Article 191 of the Constitution which empowers the top court to make rules regulating the practice and procedure of the court.



"These time-tested rules are being followed ever since the year 1980 —any tinkering with the same may tantamount to interference with the internal working of the Court, its autonomy and independence," the letter stated.

The bill was approved by both houses of the parliament last month and sent to the president for assent amid a deepening political and constitutional crisis in the country over elections in Punjab and KP.

After Alvi's refusal to assent to the legislation, the government is likely to get through this bill from a joint session of the parliament.

Later, PM Shehbaz castigated the president for his move to return the bill unsigned, calling it "most unfortunate".

"Through his conduct, he has belittled the august Office by acting as a worker of the PTI, one who is beholden to Imran Niazi more than the Constitution & demands of his Office," he added.

All-out anti-terror operation

The NSC in its meeting on Friday had decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism," the statement mentioned.

This all-around and comprehensive operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic, security, economic, and social levels.

A high-level committee has also been formed in this regard and will make recommendations regarding the implementation and limitations within two weeks, the statement said.

The meeting, according to the statement, emphasised comprehensive national security — in which the relief of the people was central. "The forum was informed that the government was taking steps in this regard."