time Monday Apr 10 2023
EastEnders star Maisie Smith will play a lead character in new British gangster movie

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Maisie Smith is all set for her first major movie role 18 months after leaving BBC soap EastEnders.

According to The Sun, Smith will reportedly play a lead in an upcoming movie Bermondsey Tales: Fall Of The Roman Empire.

The outlet reported that the actress will be featured alongside Alan Ford and Adam Deacon while the movie’s schedule will begin later this year.

A source close to the actress revealed to media outlet, “It is an exciting new venture for Maisie and she can't wait to dip her toe into a big new project.”

“She plays Chloe, a leading player in a mobster family, and will be acting alongside Alan Ford from Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Kidulthood's Adam Deacon,” explained the source.

The source also mentioned, “Since Strictly and EastEnders she has kept her eyes open for her next on-screen job.”

“And the people behind Bermondsey Tales thought Maisie was the perfect fit,” added the source.

