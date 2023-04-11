Cody Ware's NASCAR career in limbo after arrest and suspension. theathletic.com

Cody Ware, a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been handed an indefinite suspension by NASCAR after his recent arrest and subsequent charge of assault.

The 27-year-old driver did not participate in the Cup race at Bristol Dirt last Sunday, with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) releasing a statement explaining that he was dealing with a personal matter. Matt Crafton was selected as Ware's replacement driver for the race.



The alleged incident took place on April 10, resulting in Ware facing charges of felony assault by strangulation, which is an infliction of serious injury, as well as misdemeanor assault on a female.



Having amassed almost 100 starts in the Cup Series, Ware has only achieved one top-ten finish, which was a sixth-place finish at Daytona in 2022. Since making his debut in 2017, Ware has been driving for the team owned by his father, and he currently occupies 31st place in the championship standings.

Furthermore, Ware also has racing experience outside of NASCAR, having been part of the championship-winning LMP2-Am team in the Asian Le Mans Series in the 2019-2020 season.

He has also made an appearance in the Rolex 24 and has had three starts in IndyCar, all under RWR.

In light of his recent arrest, Ware's future in NASCAR is uncertain, and it remains to be seen if and when he will return to the Cup Series.