 
menu menu menu
sports
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Cody Ware's NASCAR career in limbo after arrest and suspension

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Cody Wares NASCAR career in limbo after arrest and suspension. theathletic.com
Cody Ware's NASCAR career in limbo after arrest and suspension. theathletic.com

Cody Ware, a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been handed an indefinite suspension by NASCAR after his recent arrest and subsequent charge of assault. 

The 27-year-old driver did not participate in the Cup race at Bristol Dirt last Sunday, with Rick Ware Racing (RWR) releasing a statement explaining that he was dealing with a personal matter. Matt Crafton was selected as Ware's replacement driver for the race.

The alleged incident took place on April 10, resulting in Ware facing charges of felony assault by strangulation, which is an infliction of serious injury, as well as misdemeanor assault on a female.

Having amassed almost 100 starts in the Cup Series, Ware has only achieved one top-ten finish, which was a sixth-place finish at Daytona in 2022. Since making his debut in 2017, Ware has been driving for the team owned by his father, and he currently occupies 31st place in the championship standings.

Furthermore, Ware also has racing experience outside of NASCAR, having been part of the championship-winning LMP2-Am team in the Asian Le Mans Series in the 2019-2020 season.

He has also made an appearance in the Rolex 24 and has had three starts in IndyCar, all under RWR.

In light of his recent arrest, Ware's future in NASCAR is uncertain, and it remains to be seen if and when he will return to the Cup Series.

More From Sports:

AC Hazim Bangwar reveals first look of new sports facility in Karachi's North Nazimabad

AC Hazim Bangwar reveals first look of new sports facility in Karachi's North Nazimabad

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi
Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket

Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket
Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'

Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'
Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series

Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series
PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table

PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table
Elections for Fifa-appointed PFF to take place this year

Elections for Fifa-appointed PFF to take place this year
Pakistan eager to trump India in its home conditions during World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan eager to trump India in its home conditions during World Cup: Imam-ul-Haq
Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces match officials for series
After excelling in bowling, Shaheen looks to help Pakistan win with bat

After excelling in bowling, Shaheen looks to help Pakistan win with bat
Donald Trump gets front row seat at UFC video

Donald Trump gets front row seat at UFC
Islamabad police 'fully equipped' to provide foolproof security during New Zealand tour

Islamabad police 'fully equipped' to provide foolproof security during New Zealand tour