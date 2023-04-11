 
Beyonce's 'Cuff It' is now her longest-charting solo song

The major achievement comes ahead of the highly anticipated start of her Renaissance World Tour
The major achievement comes ahead of the highly anticipated start of her Renaissance World Tour 

American singer Beyonce has achieved her longest charting solo song on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song Cuff It. The major achievement comes ahead of the highly anticipated start of her Renaissance World Tour which will take off next month.

The track has now spent 34 weeks on the chart, beating out the 33-week count by American artist Lady Gaga’s Telephone. It is a part of her highly successful album named Renaissance, which recently broke another record on the Billboard Hot 100.

After spending 32 weeks on the chart, Cuff It surpassed her hit song Halo to become her highest charting solo song. More notably, the industry legend managed to achieve the feat without any traditional promotion or a music video. 

